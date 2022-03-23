Mobile man indicted on child pornography possession charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Mobile man has been indicted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

Scott David Krug was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail March 16 and remained behind bars as of Wednesday, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

On Feb. 17, a Mobile County grand jury indicted Krug on 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under age 17. Bond was set at $250,000.

Authorities released no additional information on the investigation.

If convicted, Krug could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 class C felony counts against him.

The indictment resulted from investigations by the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Divisions Cyber Crimes Unit, the U.S. Marsal Service, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Police Department.

