MPD seeks public’s help locating missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating 64-year-old Larry Frank Schaum.

Schaum’s family reported him missing Tuesday. He was last seen on March 19, 2022, at Medal of Honor Park at 1711 Hillcrest Road when he walked away from his family, according to MPD.

The family was traveling back to Mustang, Okla., from a spring break trip, police said.

Schaum was wearing black glasses, long-sleeved red shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, is bald and has a gray beard.

Anyone with information on Schaum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

