Much better conditions for our Wednesday

The last of the severe weather has moved east of our area and a cold front has moved through bringing nice conditions for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be very pleasant, with upper 60s in the afternoon. Skies will clear and sunshine will take over.

In fact, we will have days of very pleasant springtime weather as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Most mornings will be a bit cool, in the mid to upper 40s and afternoons will be mild with highs only in the low 70s.

We will see a gradual warming trend after the weekend, and for now we don’t see any other significant systems all the way through next week heading into the first few days of April.

Have a great Wednesday!

