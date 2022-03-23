Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration is taking place on March 29, 2022 at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park at 7 a.m. The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Commemoration:

· 2012: The Vietnam War Commemoration began with the Presidential inaugural event at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC on Memorial Day May 28, 2012.

· 2017: The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 established the National Vietnam War Veterans Day to be celebrated each March 29th.

· Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War will continue through Veterans Day 2025.

Who does the Commemoration Honor:

· U. S. Armed Forces personnel with active-duty service between Nov 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service which includes:

o 9 million Americans serving during that time.

o 6.4 million Americans living today.

o 58,000 whose name are memorialized on the wall in DC.

o 304,000 who were wounded.

o 1,253 MIA

o 2,500 POWs

The five objectives of the Commemoration are:

· Thank and honor our Nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

· Highlight the service of our Armed For es and support organizations during the war.

· Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens.

· Highlight technology, science and medical advances during the war.

· Recognize contributions by our Allies.

Our Ceremony 29 March 2022 @ Battleship USS Alabama at 7:00 am:

· Opening and Welcoming-SAVC Lou Lartigue

· Invocation-Michael Austin SAVC Chaplain

· Pledge of Allegiance-VVA 701 Tom Schwarz

· Lowering and Raising Flag to Half Staff-MCL Tom Claxton & Marine Corps League

· Presentation of Wreath & Taps to recognize our Fallen-VVA 864

· Introduction of Guest speaker-Lou Lartigue

· Guest Speaker- Val Obregon-VVA 864

· Closing

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thrillville presents the Mobile State Fair
Thrillville presents the Mobile State Fair
Serve It Up with Love 2022
Serve It Up with Love 2022
National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022
National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022
Recipe: Lucy Greer’s Taco Pasta
Recipe: Lucy Greer’s Taco Pasta