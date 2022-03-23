National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022

A Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration is taking place on March 29, 2022 at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park at 7 a.m. The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Commemoration:

· 2012: The Vietnam War Commemoration began with the Presidential inaugural event at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC on Memorial Day May 28, 2012.

· 2017: The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 established the National Vietnam War Veterans Day to be celebrated each March 29th.

· Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War will continue through Veterans Day 2025.

Who does the Commemoration Honor:

· U. S. Armed Forces personnel with active-duty service between Nov 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service which includes:

o 9 million Americans serving during that time.

o 6.4 million Americans living today.

o 58,000 whose name are memorialized on the wall in DC.

o 304,000 who were wounded.

o 1,253 MIA

o 2,500 POWs

The five objectives of the Commemoration are:

· Thank and honor our Nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

· Highlight the service of our Armed For es and support organizations during the war.

· Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens.

· Highlight technology, science and medical advances during the war.

· Recognize contributions by our Allies.

Our Ceremony 29 March 2022 @ Battleship USS Alabama at 7:00 am:

· Opening and Welcoming-SAVC Lou Lartigue

· Invocation-Michael Austin SAVC Chaplain

· Pledge of Allegiance-VVA 701 Tom Schwarz

· Lowering and Raising Flag to Half Staff-MCL Tom Claxton & Marine Corps League

· Presentation of Wreath & Taps to recognize our Fallen-VVA 864

· Introduction of Guest speaker-Lou Lartigue

· Guest Speaker- Val Obregon-VVA 864

· Closing

