National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022
A Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration is taking place on March 29, 2022 at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park at 7 a.m. The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Commemoration:
· 2012: The Vietnam War Commemoration began with the Presidential inaugural event at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC on Memorial Day May 28, 2012.
· 2017: The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 established the National Vietnam War Veterans Day to be celebrated each March 29th.
· Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War will continue through Veterans Day 2025.
Who does the Commemoration Honor:
· U. S. Armed Forces personnel with active-duty service between Nov 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service which includes:
o 9 million Americans serving during that time.
o 6.4 million Americans living today.
o 58,000 whose name are memorialized on the wall in DC.
o 304,000 who were wounded.
o 1,253 MIA
o 2,500 POWs
The five objectives of the Commemoration are:
· Thank and honor our Nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
· Highlight the service of our Armed For es and support organizations during the war.
· Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens.
· Highlight technology, science and medical advances during the war.
· Recognize contributions by our Allies.
Our Ceremony 29 March 2022 @ Battleship USS Alabama at 7:00 am:
· Opening and Welcoming-SAVC Lou Lartigue
· Invocation-Michael Austin SAVC Chaplain
· Pledge of Allegiance-VVA 701 Tom Schwarz
· Lowering and Raising Flag to Half Staff-MCL Tom Claxton & Marine Corps League
· Presentation of Wreath & Taps to recognize our Fallen-VVA 864
· Introduction of Guest speaker-Lou Lartigue
· Guest Speaker- Val Obregon-VVA 864
· Closing
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.