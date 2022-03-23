National Weather Service team surveys damage in Baldwin County, finds tornado had winds of about 90 mph

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Viewer video captured the terrifying moments as a tornado tore through parts of Baldwin County Tuesday night.

It left behind some damage in Robertsdale and at a Summerdale farm.

“The one that was all torn up definitely looked like it had been hit by a twister,” said Tommy Cleverdon, Owner of Cleverdon Farms.

Two of Cleverdon’s irrigation systems no match for the roughly 90 mph winds from the tornado.

“It’s just a big inconvenience with time and money, mainly time, parts are hard to come by so it may take a month to get those things repaired,” he said.

The farmland is one of the places the National Weather Service survey team visited hours after the twister moved through. The team is the one who figures out whether the damage was caused by a tornado or just strong winds. In this case, they say, it was in fact a tornado.

“We’re looking for how the damage is laid out on the ground,” said Jason Beaman with the National Weather Service in Mobile. “Is it all generally blown in one direction or do we find convergence, a convergent track along a center point of a tornado.”

Part of the survey team’s job is figuring out its track and wind speed. They also document the tornado for the historical record and for research.

“As it comes across this field we see the irrigation systems and we even see this gravel strewn in a very concentrated path that indicates that this was a very narrow funnel,” Beaman said.

Now for Cleverdon he is focusing on getting back on track and getting everything cleaned up.

“There will be a few thousand dollars of the deductible, but we got good insurance and we’ve got a good company here that helps us repair them so we’ll kind of rely on them,” he said.

The National Weather Service says this damage proves why it is so important to have a way to get warnings, should a tornado spawn in your area.

