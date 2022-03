MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A tornado that touched down in New Orleans Tuesday night was caught on camera by dozens of people.

Brad Cheramie shared this video of the tornado with WVUE FOX8 News:

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

Damage has been reported in the Lower Ninth Ward and parts of St. Bernard Parish. Details are still coming in and it’s too soon to know the number of injuries.

