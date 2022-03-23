Police arrest second suspect in Weinacker Avenue murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second suspect accused of killing a man on Weinacker Avenue.

Brandon Davis, 28, was gunned down on the night of Thursday, March 10.

Four days after the killing, detectives arrested 23-year-old Quincy Davis Jr. on a murder charge.

On March 23, police said they connected a second suspect to the killing. Officers arrested Deandra Maurice Johnson, 25, on a charge of murder.

Police did not reveal any details about what led up to the shooting.

