Recipe: Lucy Greer’s Taco Pasta

Add a delicious twist to your next taco night! The whole family will love this recipe from Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets.

INGREDIENTS:

1.25 lbs. ground chuck

1/2 red onion, chopped small

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped small

1 red bell pepper, chopped small

1.5 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

15 oz salsa

8 oz tomato sauce

2 cups vegetable broth

15 oz black beans, drained and rinsed

12 oz bow tie pasta, uncooked

STEPS:

Heat a large pot over medium high heat. Add ground Chuck, red onion, and bell peppers. Add kosher salt, chili powder, black pepper, cumin, oregano, and garlic powder. Cook for 10 minutes until meat is cooked through.

Add salsa, tomato sauce, black beans, and vegetable broth. Stir in uncooked bow tie pasta. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes until pasta is cooked through. Top with your choice of toppings: shredded cheese, green onions, sour cream, etc.

MORE INFO:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

