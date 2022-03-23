Serve It Up with Love 2022

Serve It Up With Love is back at the Mobile Tennis Center. This tennis tournament benefits the Child Advocacy Center. It all takes place on April 3, 2022 and April 5, 2022. Entry deadline is April 1, 2022 at 11 p.m. Mobile Tennis Center is newly renovated with accessible features!

Mixed doubles tournament is on April 3 at 2 p.m. Ladies tournaments take place on April 5 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. with the men’s tournament starting at 6 p.m. All adult tournaments are USTA Sanctioned. Adults can register and find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.