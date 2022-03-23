Sunshine returns

Sunshine in back in the forecast after severe weather rocked the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. We do expect some rather chilly nights ahead with lows in the mid-40s for the rest of the week. You will definitely need a jacket in the early mornings. Afternoon temperatures will remain comfortable and mild with highs near 70. The rip current risk will remain high at area beaches through Thursday.

Severe weather conditions shifted eastward across the area overnight. We had reports of the damage earlier including a tornado near Summerdale and Robertsdale. The preliminary reports indicate an EF-1 tornado hit Summerdale. Storm crews will continue to assess damage there and in the Robertsdale area. This same system produced a strong tornado over the New Orleans metro area and Arabi which is just west of Chalmette.

Fortunately, skies stay clear into tonight. We expect classic spring weather through Sunday. Highs will range into the low to mid-70s. The nights stay cool in the mid-40s. We expect a much better pattern ahead, once we clear out in the wake of the overnight storms. Things look especially nice for the Downtown Cajun Cook Off this Saturday, benefiting the Child Advocacy Center.

