Switch to period scheduling will improve student performance, Mobile County school officials say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at Mobile County public school system high schools will have more classes, taken throughout the entire school year, under a new scheduling system that takes effect in August.

The period scheduling scheme marks a move away from the block scheduling that the state’s largest school system has used since 1997.

Helen Miles, the system’s academic coordinator, said the change will allow students to study subjects for the entire year, and not just one semester. She said really long classes – typically about an hour and a half under the current system – tend to exceed the attention spans of many teenagers.

“We feel that this will be more engaging for the students,” she said. “They will be able to dig a little bit deeper in their classes and extend that time for all year.”

The move follows a trend in education nationally. The Baldwin County school system switched from block scheduling to seven periods in August 2020. Miles said the school system has studied the experience of school systems large and small that have seen improvement in student performance on standardized tests and other measures since switching to period scheduling.

But it is not popular with everyone. A Change.org petition opposing the move, started by a Mobile County high school student, has drawn more than 3,000 supporters. She expressed concern about the stress that would come from taking seven classes a day.

But school system officials said the opposition appears to stem from a misunderstanding of the change. It is a “modified” period system that retains elements of both systems. Students will take a total of eight core classes throughout the entire year, but only four each day.

Students will have an “A” schedule, featuring four 75-minute classes, along with a shorter period that will be used for intervention, enrichment and special projects. Each student will take four different 75-minute classes on the “B” day.

The students will rotate back and forth between “A” and “B” each day.

The scheduling allows gives students two nights to complete homework from the day of class.

Michele Collier, the coordinator of instructional technology, said the change has been in the works for some time.

“We feel like this is a good move for us, and a good time for us to do this really to address some unfinished learning and some learning loss that we’ve had due to COVID,” she said. “So it’s a good time for us to make an adjustment for our students.”

Collier said the block system sometimes results in long stretches without core subjects. A student, for instance, might have math the first semester of freshman year and then not again until the second semester of sophomore year.

“It may be, in fact, a year, a year and a half before you get another math class. … You’re talking about a tremendous gap in what you may retain in knowledge during that time span,” she said. “So it’s wonderful to think about the opportunity a student would have to be able to have math for a full year.”

The change did not require a vote of the school board. But board President William Foster, a former principal, said he supports it.

“They may not have taken – say a math course, for instance – it may be by the time they took the ACT, it may have been almost a year since they had had a math course,” he said.

