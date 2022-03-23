Thrillville presents the Mobile State Fair

The fair is in town! Jimmy Earhart joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. The following content was found on their website:

Thrillville (www.thethrillville.com) presents the Mobile State Fair located at the Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, AL, From March 17 - 27, this fair will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobatics, and the High Flying Pages. There will be over 30 amusement rides, fair food, games, and so much more!

LOCATION:

Hank Aaron Stadium

755 Bolling Brothers Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

HOURS:

5PM open - Monday - Friday

1PM open Saturday & Sunday

ADMISSION:

$10

Ages 5 & under and 65 + FREE

*Promos available on weekdays

UNLIMITED RIDES:

Monday - Friday $30

Saturday & Sunday $35

*Individual ride tickets available at the Fair

PARKING:

$10

*Parking available at the Hank Aaron Stadium

BUY TICKETS EARLY AND SAVE BIG!

PROMO CODE: SAVEMSF

