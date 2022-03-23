Thrillville presents the Mobile State Fair
The fair is in town! Jimmy Earhart joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. The following content was found on their website:
Thrillville (www.thethrillville.com) presents the Mobile State Fair located at the Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, AL, From March 17 - 27, this fair will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobatics, and the High Flying Pages. There will be over 30 amusement rides, fair food, games, and so much more!
LOCATION:
Hank Aaron Stadium
755 Bolling Brothers Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606
HOURS:
5PM open - Monday - Friday
1PM open Saturday & Sunday
ADMISSION:
$10
Ages 5 & under and 65 + FREE
*Promos available on weekdays
UNLIMITED RIDES:
Monday - Friday $30
Saturday & Sunday $35
*Individual ride tickets available at the Fair
PARKING:
$10
*Parking available at the Hank Aaron Stadium
BUY TICKETS EARLY AND SAVE BIG!
PROMO CODE: SAVEMSF
