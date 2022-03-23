Troopers identify Wilmer man killed in crash on Jack Williams road
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilman man died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Jack Williams Road in Mobile County.
State Troopers said Terry Besselaar, 56, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape when the vehicle left the road and flipped. It happened around 4:30 p.m.
Investigators said Besselaar was not using his seat belt and was ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
