Troopers identify Wilmer man killed in crash on Jack Williams road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilman man died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Jack Williams Road in Mobile County.

State Troopers said Terry Besselaar, 56, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape when the vehicle left the road and flipped. It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said Besselaar was not using his seat belt and was ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

