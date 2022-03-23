Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Troopers identify Wilmer man killed in crash on Jack Williams road

Crash
Crash(Crash)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilman man died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Jack Williams Road in Mobile County.

State Troopers said Terry Besselaar, 56, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape when the vehicle left the road and flipped. It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said Besselaar was not using his seat belt and was ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prichard police officer arrested on 4 domestic violence charges
Prichard police officer arrested on 4 domestic violence charges
Mobile man found guilty of hog-tying, murdering his mother
Mobile man found guilty of hog-tying, murdering his mother
MPD issues critical missing person alert for Oklahoma man
MPD issues critical missing person alert for Oklahoma man
Police arrest second suspect in Weinacker Avenue murder case
Police arrest second suspect in Weinacker Avenue murder case
Edward Pettway ... charged with carjacking.
Mobile man accused of carjacking and rape faces federal and state indictments