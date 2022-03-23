Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Video shows large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FOX10 News viewer captured video of the large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County late Tuesday night.

Blake Salter said he was at home in Foley when he heard the winds pick up. After it calmed down, he went to the front porch and saw the tornado moving to the northeast.

The tornado was on the ground around 11 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, we have not received word of major damage or injuries.

FOX10 News has crews in Baldwin County and we’ll have updates throughout the night and into our morning newsca

Blake Salter shot this video from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March 22, 2022.
Caption

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Severe Risk
Severe weather conditions will shift eastward across the area overnight
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
March 22, 2022, Tornado in Baldwin County
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
Baldwin County tornado video from Blake Salter in Foley
Wilmer native
Wilmer woman accused of bribing deputy with sexual favors