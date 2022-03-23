Wilmer woman accused of bribing deputy with sexual favors, still behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman remains behind bars Tuesday night after being accused of offering sexual favors to a deputy in return for letting her go.

Dusti Nash, 35, was booked last month, charged with bribing a public servant, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary 3rd, and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

A deputy testified Tuesday in court, saying he responded to a call around Morgan Lane North where he found Nash with a backpack full of drug paraphernalia including a marijuana pipe and needles.

According to the deputy, Nash offered him sexual favors to let her go. The deputy said he declined and took her to jail.

Nash’s rap sheet dates back almost 20 years ago. Most of her arrests involve burglary and drug charges.

The case involving her latest arrest will be heard by a grand jury.

