Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Wilmer woman accused of bribing deputy with sexual favors, still behind bars

Wilmer native
Wilmer native(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman remains behind bars Tuesday night after being accused of offering sexual favors to a deputy in return for letting her go.

Dusti Nash, 35, was booked last month, charged with bribing a public servant, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary 3rd, and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

A deputy testified Tuesday in court, saying he responded to a call around Morgan Lane North where he found Nash with a backpack full of drug paraphernalia including a marijuana pipe and needles.

According to the deputy, Nash offered him sexual favors to let her go. The deputy said he declined and took her to jail.

Nash’s rap sheet dates back almost 20 years ago. Most of her arrests involve burglary and drug charges.

The case involving her latest arrest will be heard by a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
New Orleans hit by large tornado
Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East by Brad Cheramie
Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East by Brad Cheramie
Major Tornado damage reported in New Orleans
LIVE: Major Tornado damage reported in New Orleans
Darrion Montreal Johnson
Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant