18-wheeler catches fire after running over mattress on Moffett Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-wheeler burst into flames Thursday after it ran over a mattress on Moffet Road in Mobile.

It all started around noon when the driver said he ran over the mattress that was in the middle of the road. The truck dragged it for a few miles until a fire started under the rig.

An 18-wheeler caught on fire after it ran over a mattress on Moffett Road in Mobile. March 24, 2022.

The driver bailed out near the intersection of Moffett and Howell’s Ferry Road.

Linda Boykin lives across the street and said, “Flames were shooting up out of the cab and the trailer and they were going way up on the telephone pole over there and I could feel the heat over here.”

The truck and trailer were both a total loss.

