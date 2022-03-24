Beautiful Thursday for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Great weather for our Thursday after a cold, crisp start! We are beginning the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, but the chill won’t last long. We’ll warm up quickly under sunny skies and reach 70 in most spots by the afternoon.

The humidity will be low and there’s no chance of rain.

In fact, we will have days of very pleasant springtime weather as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Most mornings will be a bit cool, in the mid to upper 40s and afternoons will be mild with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

That nice pattern will hold through the weekend. So, any weekend plans you have, you will have pleasant weather for those plans.

We will see a gradual warming trend after the weekend, and it looks like we won’t deal with any rain until next Thursday.

Have a great Thursday!

