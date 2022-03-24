Butler man killed in single-car crash in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Butler man was fatally injured in a single-car crash early Thursday morning in Choctaw County.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Derrick R. Wilson, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Wilson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Choctaw County 32, about 15 miles northwest of Butler, authorities said.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

