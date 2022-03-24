Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Butler man killed in single-car crash in Choctaw County

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Butler man was fatally injured in a single-car crash early Thursday morning in Choctaw County.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Derrick R. Wilson, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Wilson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Choctaw County 32, about 15 miles northwest of Butler, authorities said.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alabama Power, AABE Program teaches Williamson students about energy jobs
Alabama Power, AABE Program teaches Williamson students about energy jobs
Tim James campaigns in Daphne
Tim James campaigns in Daphne
Caught in the Act: Porch pirate strikes at west Mobile home
Caught in the Act: Porch pirate strikes at west Mobile home
Hundreds of student athletes compete in 2nd Baldwin County Spring Games
Hundreds of student athletes compete in 2nd Baldwin County Spring Games