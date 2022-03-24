Advertise With Us
Charges against former Clarke County sheriff dropped

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Charges against former Clarke County sheriff Ray Norris have been dropped.

Norris was accused of unlawful use of campaign contributions, using his office for personal gain, and income tax evasion.

He stepped down in May of 2021 to avoid impeachment.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office said it will pursue further action in the case.

