Construction underway as MCPSS hopes to have two on-campus football stadiums ready for 2022 season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, some of our local high schools are set to have a true home-field advantage with their new on-campus football stadiums.

“It’s about time that they stood up and did something for the black schools maybe things will be better,” said Cynthia Murphy.

Construction is already underway at Vigor and Leflore high schools as crews work to have everything ready for the start of the 2022 season.

“This is going to be exciting for all these communities,” said Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System. “It’s going to be something they can take great pride in.”

First-year head coach Renardo Jackson and the Rattlers can’t wait to take the field for the first time on campus.

“The students are already talking about being in attendance at their first game,” said Head Coach Renardo Jackson. “It’s going to be a part of Toulminville history.”

The impact of these stadiums goes far beyond the football field. Now these schools will be able to make money from football and other events held on campus.

“When we’ve been renting various stadiums that has cost these schools money so they had to sell so many hundred tickets so they can break even,” added Philips.

Over at B.C. Rain and Davidson high schools crews are in the early preparation stages for the construction and hope to break ground on the stadiums soon. The goal is to finish them near the end of the year.

The school system says Williamson’s on-campus stadium is still in the planning stages and they hope to break ground on it later this year. That also leaves Murphy High School without one due to there not being enough space on campus. The school system says they’ll work with the schools that have on-campus stadiums to place them for the 2022 season.

