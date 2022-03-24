Hundreds of student athletes compete in second Baldwin County Spring Games

FAIHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight year, Baldwin County Schools put on the Baldwin County Spring Games track and field competitions. With the Special Olympics still on hold because of COVID restrictions, the school system didn’t want the students to miss out on the fun.

Family and friends cheered on competitors from Foley Middle School Thursday, March 24, 2022. Every student faces their own unique challenges and practices hard to compete in the games. For teachers like Foley Middle School teacher, Angie Harrison, these are proud moments.

“It makes me feel wonderful and very happy that they are just so excited to compete, just like other children their age,” Harrison said.

At the end of each competition, the athletes took their place on the risers and got their rewards. The laughter and smiles were contagious as each student had their shining moment.

Student Athletes from Foley Middle School take their turn on the riser to receive honors (Hal Scheurich)

“It was so fun just to see all the people here and all that and see my friends just with me before the race and all that,” said a competitor from Fairhope.

“I won! Oh, it’s good,” said fellow athlete, Angel Stone.

Stone couldn’t hold back her excitement. Her father, Justin and other parents were just as excited for their kids and grateful for such an inclusive day.

“We’re just thankful that they put it on every year for them,” Justin Stone said. “It just one of those days she gets out and gets to do what she wants to do.”

“I’m very proud. All the kids are doing awesome, and I love coming,” Martina Nichols added.

The competitors weren’t the only kids who went. Many of their friends and classmates were also there, cheering them on.

“They’re really enjoying the day so far. It’s really good,” said Adam Rodier from Foley. “I like to see everyone hanging out…making new friends.”

I’m really proud of everybody, trying their hardest and then, we’re just cheering them on, so I think that’s really good,” said another student from Fairhope.

It was a day no one involved will soon forget.

Students from the Foley, Fairhope, Spanish Fort and Elberta feeder patterns competed Thursday. Robertsdale, Daphne, Bay Minette and Orange Beach will have their turn Friday. In all, 400 student athletes will have competed over the two days.

