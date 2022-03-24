Advertise With Us
Intersection to close for road repairs

Old Shell Road and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard intersection closure
Old Shell Road and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard intersection closure(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The intersection of Old Shell Road and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard will close Friday evening and remain closed through Monday morning for road repairs, according to Mobile city officials.

The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System will be completing road repairs following its underground utility improvements.

The intersection will close at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, and reopen about 6 a.m. Monday, March 28. Signs will mark the detour route.

