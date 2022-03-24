Louisiana residents recall tornado came through with little time to take cover

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews continue working to clean up a community near New Orleans after a monster EF-3 tornado touched down Tuesday night. The twister packing winds of nearly 140 miles an hour -- left a trail of destruction and claimed one life.

The hardest-hit area -- a two-mile stretch in Old Arabi near Friscoville Avenue off West St. Bernard Highway. Cars, homes, and businesses were devastated in a split second.

“Nothing before, nothing after... It was just super quick,” said Melissa Gruner, Arabi resident.

Gruner -- recalls not even having time to take cover.

“Everything was fine, there was no rain, there was really no wind. And we saw the news and we heard the warnings. But then all of sudden we were like do you think we should get in a safe spot -- before we could even get there it was done. You saw flashes of light. And then you heard one big boom and then you heard silence... And everyone came out and was like is everyone okay,” recalled Gruner.

Neighbor Doug Miltz -- says he too was taken by surprise at just how quickly things changed.

“I looked out the window and said you can’t even see your hand in front of you. All of a sudden the lights flickered and I was trying to go hunker down in a walk-in closet and I got from the dining table to the living room and I just hit the floor with my dog underneath me and in a flash, it was over. And I heard glass breaking,” said Miltz. “We’re lucky to be alive because I could have been a lot worse.”

A Louisiana native -- I can tell you like the Port City -- they’re resilient. And with the help of volunteers and total strangers -- the recovery got underway bright and early.

“Everyone has been so helpful. We have had college kids come today -- what can I do? -- What do you need done? We’ll do whatever you need done. We’ll come back tomorrow if you want us to come back tomorrow. So people have been very, very, nice,” said Miltz.

“So a lot of help coming in for sure. It feels really good. I mean it sucks that it happened but it feels good to be supported and to have people out here,” said Gruner.

