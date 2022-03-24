Mobile Police Department teaches citizens the ins and outs of law enforcement with Citizens Police Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Police Department wrapped up its second week of the Citizens Police Academy.

It’s a 10-week program for anyone in the community that is curious about law enforcement and what they face out in the field.

“They kind of want to understand what law enforcement does, can and can’t do. Victims of crimes come to kind of understand where things went wrong or what could have occurred better for their cases,” said Lt. Sean Black, the academy commander.

Lt. Black said the Citizens Police Academy is similar to the Mobile Police Academy, except there is no physical training.

“You’ll hear K-9, E.O.D, you’ll hear SWAT, Special Operations. Cyber Intelligence will come in and give them different information in terms of what they do, all the investigative units,” said Black.

Classes are three hours long, every Tuesday night, with two Saturday trips to get more hands-on.

“They’ll go to communications. Learn about the dispatchers and the difficult job they also have, as well dealing with some of the instances that occur in Mobile. Also, in the firing range, they’ll go up to the firing range and experience some of our Use of Force Policy, as well as they’ll get to fire a handgun.” said Black.

After the Citizens Police Academy is over, the involvement with the Mobile Police Department does not have to be. Many join the Mobile Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

“We are definitely behind the scenes, our mission is to promote and enhance the relationship between the Mobile community and the Mobile Police Department,” said Brad Cooper, MCPAAA president.

Cooper said they are proud to help the Mobile Police Department.

“We engage daily, weekly, monthly with the Mobile Police Department and they need people like us, they do, and we really appreciate that and we feel their appreciation for what we do too,” said Cooper.

If you would like to join the Citizens Police Academy, there is another chance in the fall. You have to be at least 21 years of age with no significant arrest history, as well as willing to undergo a background check.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.