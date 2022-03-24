New Orleans man pleads not guilty to Mobile bank robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man already serving time for a Louisiana bank robbery pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to holding up a bank in Mobile.

John Rudolph stands charged with conspiracy to commit bank robbery, bank robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime. He faces seven years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

According to the indictment, Rudolph and his nephew, Aaron Rudolph, robbed the ServisFirst Bank on Old Shell Road on Aug. 24, 2017, and made off with $11,055. A federal judge in Mobile sentenced Aaron Rudolph in January to 12 years in prison.

The indictment alleges that Rudolph got $7,257 from the robbery after pointing a gun at two tellers.

Both men are serving five-year prison terms for a 2017 robbery of the First Bank and Trust in Hammond, Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.