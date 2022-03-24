Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

New Orleans man pleads not guilty to Mobile bank robbery

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.(Brendan Kirby/FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man already serving time for a Louisiana bank robbery pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to holding up a bank in Mobile.

John Rudolph stands charged with conspiracy to commit bank robbery, bank robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime. He faces seven years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

According to the indictment, Rudolph and his nephew, Aaron Rudolph, robbed the ServisFirst Bank on Old Shell Road on Aug. 24, 2017, and made off with $11,055. A federal judge in Mobile sentenced Aaron Rudolph in January to 12 years in prison.

The indictment alleges that Rudolph got $7,257 from the robbery after pointing a gun at two tellers.

Both men are serving five-year prison terms for a 2017 robbery of the First Bank and Trust in Hammond, Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Moffett Road truck fire in Mobile - MJ Brown video
Student Athletes from Foley Middle School take their turn on the riser to receive honors
Hundreds of student athletes compete in second Baldwin County Spring Games
An 18-wheeler caught on fire after it ran over a mattress on Moffett Road in Mobile. March 24,...
18-wheeler catches fire after running over mattress on Moffett Road
Mattress in roadway blamed for 18-wheeler fire
Mattress in roadway blamed for 18-wheeler fire