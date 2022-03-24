Advertise With Us
Niceville woman dies in single-vehicle crash

OCSO investigates fatal crash Wednesday in Destin
OCSO investigates fatal crash Wednesday in Destin(OCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle traffic crash in Destin that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Niceville woman Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of U.S. 98 after the victim’s vehicle went through guardrails off the eastbound lanes. She was pronounced at the scene, according to OCSO.

No other details were provided.

