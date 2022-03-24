Niceville woman dies in single-vehicle crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle traffic crash in Destin that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Niceville woman Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of U.S. 98 after the victim’s vehicle went through guardrails off the eastbound lanes. She was pronounced at the scene, according to OCSO.

No other details were provided.

