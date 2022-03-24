Advertise With Us
Prichard police officer charged with domestic violence

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard police officer was put behind bars and placed on administrative leave after his arrest for domestic violence.

Markell Carter is charged with strangulation or suffocation plus interfering with an emergency call. According to records, this isn’t his first time charged with domestic violence. Carter has been in and out of metro jail between 2012 and 2019 for harassment. Prichard’s police chief said Carter was acquitted on all of those charges.

Carter’s bond was set at just over $10,000 and he’s due in court on Thursday for a hearing.

