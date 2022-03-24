The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Abba Shriners is a non-profit fraternal organization who’s philanthropy is Shriners Hospitals for Children. Located at 7701 Hitt Road in West Mobile. Contract for the Admin. Office is 251.633.5561, and the website is www.abbashriners.com. Also can check upcoming events on Facebook @AbbaShriners.

The Shoppes at Abba Shrine – Celebrate Spring is a marketplace of small businesses, talented artisans, and unique handmade vendors. Dates: Saturday, March 26th, 10am – 4pm, Sunday, March 27th, 10am – 3pm Admission: $3 per person, Frist Responders & Military in uniform and children under 12 are FREE.

The Easter Bunny will be onsite for pictures Saturday & Sunday, 11am – 2pm Tillie the Clown will be making balloon characters Saturday, 11am – 2pm Captain Jolly the Pirate & Roger will be entertaining with magic and other activities Dilly the Clown will be onsite Sunday, 11am – 2pm to visit with the kiddos and take pictures. Concessions Free parking Ground level, covered loading and unloading for those requiring assistance.

