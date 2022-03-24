Stronger Together: Donate to the Salvation Army’s tornado relief effort

Living on the Gulf Coast we all know the devastation of hurricanes and tornadoes. That’s why we are partnering with the Salvation Army to help the victims of this week’s tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.

Those devastated areas have a long road to recovery and those of us left unaffected by the storm can help those who are in desperate need.

We are Stronger Together.

If you want to help, head to give.salvationarmyalm.org/give/398581 to donate to the Salvation Army relief efforts. You can also text ‘Storm Relief’ to 51555 to give.

Every donation stays in the devastated areas.

Stronger Together (WALA)

