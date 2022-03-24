Team Focus to host ‘A Night with Nick Saban’

The following information was provided by Team Focus:

For the 14th year, Team Focus will hold its annual fundraiser, “A Night with Nick Saban,” featuring the head football coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The banquet is set for Tuesday, April 19, at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel. Team Focus founder Mike Gottfried will speak and introduce key note speaker, Coach Nick Saban.

Sponsorships are available now:

• Sponsor - $6,000 includes:

o Table for Ten with prime seating

o Autographed Nick Saban full-size helmet

o Autographed Nick Saban football

o Opportunity to submit questions for Q & A with Coach Saban

o Program Ad

o Event Signage

• Reserved table of ten - $1,000

• Individual tickets - $100

This special night is the sole fundraiser for the non-profit Team Focus. It will begin with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Register early to reserve your spot, as seating is limited. To purchase tickets, and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Team Focus office at 251.635.1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.

ABOUT TEAM FOCUS

Named Mobilian of the Year in 2010, Mike Gottfried drew from his own life experiences when he and his wife, Mickey, founded the faith-based Team Focus in 2000. He has over 13 years of experience as a college football head coach and has also served as a college football analyst for ESPN. (Photo: Mike Gottfried)

Team Focus is rooted in utilizing leadership skills, Christian values, guidance and continual relationships to reach young men aged 10-18 that lack a father figure in their lives. This community-centered program focuses on positive influences and role models – including high-profile, nationally-recognized collegiate and professional athletes and coaches - to reach these young men through individual mentoring, tutoring, monthly social activities, leadership camps and scholarship opportunities. Headquartered in Mobile, Ala., Team Focus has six chapter locations across the United States. Since its inception, the organization has impacted the lives of more than 6,000 young men throughout the U.S. For more information, call 251.635.1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.

ABOUT COACH NICK SABAN

No college football coach has dominated the modern era like Nick Saban, who has been head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007. Bamma fans were elated when Saban’s No. 3 Alabama (12-1) won the 2021 SEC Championship Game over No. 1 Georgia (12-1) as the Crimson Tide handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. (Photo: Nick Saban)

Saban led the LSU Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2003 and the Alabama Crimson Tide to BCS and AP national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, and College Football Playoff championships in 2015, 2017 and 2020. He has won seven national titles as a head coach, the most in college football history. He became the first coach in college football history to win a national championship with two different Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools since the inception of the AP Poll in 1936. Saban and Bear Bryant are the only coaches to win an SEC championship at two different schools. Saban’s career record as a college head coach is 269–67–1. In 2013, Saban was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Saban has also coached four Heisman Trophy winners at Alabama: Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020), and Bryce Young (2021).

