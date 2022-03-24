Tim James takes swipe Gov. Ivey at campaign stop in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Republican primary gubernatorial candidate Tim James took a swipe at his main opponent Thursday in Daphne.

Tim James said the state has faltered under Gov. Ivey’s leadership, especially when it comes to education.

“We are failing miserably across this whole state. 87 cents on every tax dollar goes into public education, and we’re failing,” said James. “You used to - we would say ‘Thank God for Mississippi,’ now they say ‘Thank God For Alabama.’”

This is the third time James has tried running for governor in Alabama. The primary is on May 24.

