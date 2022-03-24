Today’s Outlook for Thursday Evening March 24, 2022

It was a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast, as we saw plenty of sunshine and daytime highs maxing out in the upper 60s and the lower 70s. If making any evening plans, a light jacket might be needed, as by 7 p.m., we’ll be resting near 60 degrees.

Heading into the overnight hours, lows will drop down into the 40s for many places, with the coastal areas seeing the lower 50s. We’ll be starting off on the cool side, with mostly clear skies continuing.

Friday is looking fantastic! We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and clear skies, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper 60s and the lower 70s. If making Friday night plans, conditions will continue to stay nice with overnight lows dropping back down into the 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, sunshine will stick around with daytime highs in the mid-70s both days!

If heading down to the beach, rip current risks will stay moderate for Friday, but drop to low this weekend.

Have a great evening!

