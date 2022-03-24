Volunteers work throughout the day to clear damage from Louisiana tornado

Arabi, La. (WALA) - Demolished homes, overturned cars, and damaged businesses. Arabi is struggling, but they’re not on their own.

Dozens of people have been in and out of the area since the storm hit to help.

“It’s horrifying. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s something that so many people are living through. It’s heartbreaking,” Megian Helsel said.

“There was debris everywhere. The building is tore up right next to me. It’s amazing. Not only did I show up, but people I didn’t even know showed up to help. We’ve been sweeping and cleaning up all day. This place was a total mess when I got here this morning. Now you can actually walk on it without tripping,” Steve Ordes said.

And the work isn’t just cosmetic. Homeowners were given water, hand sanitizer, and other items.

Volunteer group ‘St. Bernard Gives Back’ even brought homemade food to residents.

“So appreciative. Like I said, they’ve been through hurricanes. A lot of the homes on this street here have never, they might’ve had flood water, but they have never structurally damaged like they have been,” Linda Template said.

And for those volunteers, this isn’t just going to be a one day thing. They’ll continue to come back to serve these people and help them get back on their feet.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.