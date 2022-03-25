Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

ADPH closes shellfish growing waters

The Alabama Department of Public Health unveiled a new seal in August.
The Alabama Department of Public Health unveiled a new seal in August.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County effective today due to possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

Areas I and II are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay.

The ADPH said harvesting will resume once bacteria levels meet acceptable criteria.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police believe this car may have been involved in the double homicide March 18 at Cottage Hill...
Mobile homicide investigators seek help identifying vehicle
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Walmart arson defendants plotted to use fake bomb vest to rob Mississippi bank, feds allege
The scene at the Bay Minette Airport on March 11, when an accident resulted in the death of a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Bay Minette plane accident
With the war raging on in Ukraine, the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in...
Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi joins Pope Francis’ consecration of Ukraine and Russia