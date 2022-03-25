ADPH closes shellfish growing waters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County effective today due to possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

Areas I and II are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay.

The ADPH said harvesting will resume once bacteria levels meet acceptable criteria.

