Baker student injured when struck by vehicle
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baker High School student was injured when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.
A spokeswoman for the Mobile County Public School System said the student suffered injuries to his leg and/or his ankle and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. UPDATE: Later Friday morning, the student returned to school and is doing well, she said.
The student was walking to the school entrance when he was hit by a vehicle dropping off another student, according to the school system official. The student who was struck was wearing a motorcycle helmet at that time, she said.
