Baker student injured when struck by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baker High School student was injured when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Mobile County Public School System said the student suffered injuries to his leg and/or his ankle and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. UPDATE: Later Friday morning, the student returned to school and is doing well, she said.

The student was walking to the school entrance when he was hit by a vehicle dropping off another student, according to the school system official. The student who was struck was wearing a motorcycle helmet at that time, she said.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.