Baldwin County Public Schools announces teachers of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public Schools announced its teachers of the year on Thursday.

The Elementary Teacher of the Year Tori Erdossy and Secondary Teacher of the Year Patsy Brantley.

Tori Erdossy (Baldwin County Public Schools)

Erdossy is a 4th grade ELA and Social Studies teacher at Fairhope West Elementary. She has been there for the past eight school years. She and her husband, Nathan, live in Fairhope with their four children.

Patsy Brantley (Baldwin County Public Schools)

Brantley is an English as a Second Language teacher at Robertsdale High School. She helps students in navigating the complexities of obtaining driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and passports. She works closely with local colleges to provide equal opportunities for international students, helping with the process from application to acceptance.

Both have also been submitted for consideration for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.