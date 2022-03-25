Beautiful days ahead for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started our Friday with cool, crisp temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. With lots of sun, we will warm up quickly as the day goes along and temps will top out in the low 70s.

The humidity will remain low and there will be no worries of any rain. It will just be a bit breezy at times.

Over the weekend it will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 70s, but essentially conditions remain the same.

If you’re headed to the beach you will find a moderate risk of rip currents for your Friday, but that risk will drop to low over the weekend. Waves will be 2-3 ft. and surf temp is in the mid 60s. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

There will be a gradual warming trend next week and the next significant chance of rain comes on Thursday.

