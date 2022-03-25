The following information was provided by event organizers:

FocusWC, a non-partisan women’s organization, is proud to announce the keynote speaker for the Focus Women’s Conference 2022. Presenting on radical love and self-acceptance, FocusWC welcomes Nadia Bolz-Weber as the keynote speaker on March 28, 2022 at the Mobile Convention Center. New York Times bestselling author Nadia Bolz-Weber has been called “a pastor for America’s outsiders” (BBC). From her roots as a hard-drinking standup comic to an ordained Lutheran pastor, Bolz-Weber’s gospel is not just for spiritual seekers. Her message of radical love and acceptance empowers everyone. Bolz-Weber explores friendship and community; life purpose and activism; self-care; and leadership. She makes the deeply felt argument that honesty and human connection are key to creating and sustaining a community. The conference will encourage women to develop relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to enable women to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. In 2019, the Focus Women’s Conference hosted more than 540 attendees to connect and learn together in Mobile.

This year, the conference will be welcoming an even larger crowd of attendees to make a greater impact on the community than ever before. In addition to the keynote, the Focus Women’s Conference 2022 seeks to encourage, educate, and empower attendees through a full day of speakers, panels, and breakout sessions, including: Creative Social Media Strategies: Telling Your Story Birmingham publicists with KC Projects Public Relations, Lillian Brand and Anna Beth Standeffer, lead attendees through the why, how, and what of creative social media strategies to set them up for personal and professional success. Holding Space for Hope Life coach for leaders, Tarah Keech, is a burnout prevention and recovery expert leading attendees through a session on learning what joy means, the science that creates it, and how you can make and hold space for joy even on your worst days. How’d They Do That?! Panelists Dr. Lakesha Brackins, Deputy Superintendent of Mobile City Public School System; Dr. Sondia J. Christian, director of talent management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; and Beth Morrissette, CEO and Co-Owner of M2 Solutions and CEO of Manufacturers Packaging Services; share their personal and professional experiences of growth in their fields. I’m a Flim-Flam Sham Activist, educator, and business coach from Savannah, Georgia, Dr. Doretha Walker, guides attendees through a mini program to break free of feeling like a ‘flim-flam sham,’ overcome the Impostor Phenomenon, and realize and celebrate the truth of who they really are. Parenting Kids with Anxiety Led by Afiya Hooker and Jo Anna Johnson with the Ying Yang Wellness Center, this workshop teaches attendees how to identify the different types of anxiety, ways to properly manage that anxiety; while also learning tips and strategies to help your child reduce stress, regulate their emotions, and cope appropriately. The Art & Science of Celebrating Yourself Life Transformation and Mental Fitness Coach Amy Yip sets the foundation for what “celebration” is and why it’s important, unpacks the reasons women often don’t celebrate themselves, and teaches simple practices to celebrating every day.

The State of Women in Alabama (And What You Can Do About It) Moderator Jenny Arras guides panelists Moshae Donald, attorney and candidate for Mobile County District Attorney; Mallory Hagan, communications professional and candidate for Alabama State House District 25; and Jennifer Wright, Assistant District Attorney and candidate for District Court Judge; in a conversation on the current policy and updates that affect Alabama women and share their charge for what attendees can do next. Wearing the Right Mindset Led by Cicone Prince, international motivational speaker, award-winning author, and personal development strategist, this engaging workshop with interactive segments, thought provoking dialogue and helpful strategies will catapult attendees beyond normal thinking to that of their future self. 40 Over 40 Panel Discussion Moderated by FocusWC 40/40 honoree and “The Sound of Mobile” news director, anchor and host Kelly Finley, this panel highlights other FocusWC 40/40 honorees including Leida Javier-Ferrell, President of Javier-Calametti, LLC, and Adrienne Jones, Community Development Director for the City of Daphne, Alabama, to speak on their outstanding personal and professional experiences in their prime time – over the age of 40.

Tickets to the Focus Women’s Conference 2022 are available for purchase on the FocusWC website: focuswc.com/womens-conference/tickets/. To date, sponsors for the Focus Women’s Conference include Springhill Medical Center, Motivation Media Inc., Merrill Lynch – The Richardson Wealth Management Group, Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, Fast Signs, Kalifeh Bedsole Adams, BayView Professional Associates, Yin Yang Wellness Center, Wilkins Miller, Women Empowered, and VisionSpot Enterprises. For sponsorship information, please visit: focuswc.com/womensconference/sponsorship-opportunities/. For more information on FocusWC or the Focus Women’s Conference 2022, please contact Lillian Brand at lillian@kcprojects.net. About FocusWC FocusWC aims to encourage, educate, and empower women through events and resources, including an annual conference in Mobile, Alabama. Founded in 2017, FocusWC seeks to foster relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to enable women to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. FocusWC is impact-focused, non-partisan, and believes in inclusivity across all spectrums. For more information on FocusWC, please visit focuswc.com.

