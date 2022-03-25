Former Chickasaw police officer indicted after 2021 fatal crash that killed a McIntosh teen

Chickasaw, Ala. (WALA) -A former Chickasaw police officer was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Joseph Hand was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday and was released just 37 minutes later.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said, while on duty last January, Hand was responding to a call to back up another officer dealing with a disorderly person.

Investigators said Hand was going more than 90mph in a 30mph zone on West Lee Street near I-65 when he crashed into a Honda Accord.

The driver of that car was 18-year-old Kenya Reed. Reed was a McIntosh High School senior.

Reed died, but Hand was not injured in the crash.

At the time, police said the officer’s lights were on.

ALEA investigated and that information was turned over to a grand jury who made the decision to charge the former officer.

ADA Walker said the grand jury ultimately determined Reed might not have died if Hand wasn’t driving so fast.

Walker said, “Obviously, officers have to, when they’re responding to urgent situations, have to go quickly. But that’s not without limits. And that’s the reason the case was presented to the jury. And the grand jury determined going at that speed in that area was criminal negligence.”

Criminally negligent homicide is a misdemeanor. If convicted, Hand could face up to a year in metro.

ADA Walker said most recently, Hand was an officer with Citronelle police. It’s unclear if he still works there. FOX10 News reached out to Citronelle’s police chief for a comment, but haven’t heard back.

