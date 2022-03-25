Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted, accused of assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just days after a Prichard Police officer was booked into Metro Jail accused of a crime, another member of law enforcement who also worked in Mobile County is on the other side of the law.

John “Tyler” Norris is the former Citronelle Police Chief. He resigned last August.

According to the Grand Jury indictment obtained by FOX10 News, Norris is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

The exact details are not known yet, but the indictment accuses him of kneeing a man hard enough to cause injury. It is unclear when or where it happened. It is also not clear if it happened while he was working at the Citronelle Police Department.

Norris turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning around 7:45 and was released less than 30 minutes later.

At this point, we are working to figure out whether Norris’ resignation had anything to do with the arrest or something else.

To try and get that answer, we reached out to Alabama’s Attorney General’s Office, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and the Mayor of Citronelle. All three said they cannot comment right now.

