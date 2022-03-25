Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi joins Pope Francis’ consecration of Ukraine and Russia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the war raging on in Ukraine, the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Mobile held a special devotion and prayer service as a sign of support, Friday morning.

Folks in Mobile showed their support the best way they know how, through prayer.

“I just feel like this is one of the only things we can do, the most powerful thing,” said Stephanie Morris, a devoted Catholic.

Many people of faith, filled the pews at the cathedral as Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi gave a special prayer for those in Ukraine and Russia who have fallen victim to the war.

The Archbishop also joined Pope Francis’ consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The Pope’s consecration is entrusting Ukraine and Russia to Mary’s help and protection.

“We pray that Mary will join with us in praying that God will lead the hearts of all of us away from violence and especially in the Ukraine and Russia,” said Archbishop Rodi.

“She is the mother of all of us and she is our main ancestor who prays with us to Jesus for the salvation of the world so we cry out with hearts that are broken for Ukraine.”

This comes as the U.S. announced it will welcome up to 100,000 refugees. Morris said there is a feeling of helplessness and everyone wants to help Ukraine in any way they can.

“I hope so much that we can all, especially in Mobile open our doors and welcome them here so that we can do something with our hands and our hearts.”

Many here in Mobile said they will continue to put up prayers until the war is over.

