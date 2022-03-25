Mobile County sheriff says arrests following vigil shooting may not have been possible under new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Legislation eliminating the requirement than gunowners get permits to carry guns concealed has been signed into law, but Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran is not letting the issue go.

The sheriff took to the Team Sheriff Facebook page this week to highlight arrests made following a shooting at a vigil on Sunday to commemorate a pair of teenagers shot to death on Cottage Hill and Azalea roads a week ago. The post featured the mugshots of three people arrested on charges of carrying firearms without pistol permits. Below that were the pictures of five Mobile County state representatives who voted for the measure to eliminate the pistol permit requirement.

“So, I made this posting because I thought it was the perfect example of what we had tried to explain to our legislators that this major tool would be taken away from law enforcement,” he told FOX10 News on Friday.

Police responding to the vigil shooting – which did not result in any injuries – were not able to catch the shooter or shooters in the act. But they did arrest four young men on other charges. Police said three of them – James Gregg Dillard, Artez Matre Williams and Zeveon Phillip Thames – had guns but no pistol permits. Cochran said law enforcement officers seized a half-dozen guns and discovered two of them had been reported stolen.

“As was reported, no one could testify against them discharging firearms,” said Cochran, one of the most vocal opponents of the legislation. “But yet they were, obviously, there where the firearms were discharged, and the police had a reason to stop them and recovered these pistols. So they were charged with no pistol permit.”

State Rep. Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle), who sponsored the law repealing the pistol permit requirement, told FOX10 News that police still will be able to make arrests based on probable cause even after the measure takes effect in January. He said he believes that officers could have met that burden in the vigil case.

All three of the defendants also face other charges or had outstanding warrants, which would give officers the legal right to make arrests.

“Thugs should NOT BLOCK law abiding citizens’ 2nd Amendment freedoms,” Stringer wrote in a message to FOX10 News. “Why are we having these insane shootings with Pistol permits in place? Obviously, pistol permits are NOT preventing violence. I say, let’s do better!!”

Cochran acknowledged that an officer running a name check on Williams would have learned of warrants charging him with first-degree theft. Likewise, police may have been able to arrest Thames on a drug possession charge. But Cochran said without the pistol permit charge, officers may not have had probable cause to search the vehicle and discover the drugs if they were not in plain view.

The additional charge facing the third man, Dillard, was second-degree receiving stolen property. But that property was the gun, itself. Court records show the rightful owner reported it stolen in 2019. Without the pistol permit requirement, Cochran said, police likely would not have had grounds to seize the weapon and determine that it had been stolen.

After Williams’ arrest, police added a new charge – first-degree assault, related to a shooting in the Heritage Woods subdivision on Friday. Because of his arrest following the vigil, Williams already was in custody.

In fewer than three months this year, Cochran said, about 130 pistol permit charges have been filed in Mobile County. In some of those cases, he added, police had no other reason to hold the suspects.

“A similar illustration will be if you hear shots fired in an area, you see somebody driving away that looks suspicious and you stop them and recover a gun and they don’t have a permit,” he said. “You could arrest them for no pistol permit.”

Without that permit charge, though, Cochran said officers might have to let that suspect go.

Another benefit of seizing guns from pistol permit violations, Cochran said, is that investigators can check to see if they match other crimes. He said investigators recently matched a gun to a shooting that occurred five or six years ago.

Those matches have been easier since the Mobile Police Department in the last few years obtained the technology to test-fire weapons under the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, a system run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that examines imprints on the cartridge casings of guns.

“We frequently connect crimes here in the city and in the county, with other shootings when we recover shell casings, at the scenes of the shootings,” Cochran said.

Fewer seized guns mean fewer weapons matched to crimes, the sheriff said.

“The permitless carry bill will take all of that away from us in January,” he said. “And it will take the tool of running ballistics away from us.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.