Mobile-Fire Rescue battles big flames after 18-wheeler catches fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Fire-Rescue acted quickly Thursday after an 18-wheeler went up in smoke.

According to officials, that truck was traveling down Moffett Road when the driver unknowingly ran over a mattress and dragged it until the mattress caught fire.

No one got hurt, and luckily the driver got out and called 911 as soon as he saw smoke.

Bryanna Summers witnessed the whole thing and said it was pretty crazy.

It didn’t take long until the entire front cab of the truck was engulfed in flames.

“Crazy that a mattress did that, crazy,” Summers said. “People need to be more responsible with their items on their vehicles. That man could’ve died or someone else could’ve died.”

Another witness, Linda Boykin, lives right across the street and she says heard a loud bump and ran outside to see what was going on.

“I heard the firetrucks coming so I came out and the truck and the cab and the truck they were engulfed in flames, at that time already,” Boykin said. “And so I stood and watched.”

A pretty scary sight to see, with majority of the grocery products inside burned up.

“Flames were shooting up out of the cab and the truck the trailer. And they were going way up on the telephone pole over there,” Boykin explained. “And it was, I could feel the heat over here where I’m standing.”

None of the other businesses in this area were impacted by that fire.

It’s unclear where the mattress initially fell off and if the driver stopped.

