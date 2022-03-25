Mobile homicide investigators seek help identifying vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in the double homicide on Friday, March 18.

Police officers responded to Cottage Hill and Azalea Road at approximately 1:36 p.m. that day after two victims were fatally shot. Officers discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle a vehicle.

The victims were pronounced deceased on the scene.

If you have any information about the pictured automobile, its driver or its owner, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

