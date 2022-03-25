Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile homicide investigators seek help identifying vehicle

The car may have been involved in the double homicide at Cottage Hill and Azalea roads
Police believe this car may have been involved in the double homicide March 18 at Cottage Hill...
Police believe this car may have been involved in the double homicide March 18 at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road in Mobile.(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in the double homicide on Friday, March 18.

Police officers responded to Cottage Hill and Azalea Road at approximately 1:36 p.m. that day after two victims were fatally shot. Officers discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle a vehicle.

The victims were pronounced deceased on the scene.

If you have any information about the pictured automobile, its driver or its owner, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Walmart arson defendants plotted to use fake bomb vest to rob Mississippi bank, feds allege
The scene at the Bay Minette Airport on March 11, when an accident resulted in the death of a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Bay Minette plane accident
With the war raging on in Ukraine, the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in...
Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi joins Pope Francis’ consecration of Ukraine and Russia
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases