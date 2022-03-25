Mobile Police follow up on “Operation Azalea Trail”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continued a three month undercover operation that targeted alleged drug dealers in the Azalea Road area.

This was actually a follow up to that investigation back in January. Mobile police called it “Operation Azalea Trail”.

In a photo sent by Mobile Police Department, you can see 10 guns, two of them rifles. You can also see 10 ounces of marijuana.

Narcotics and SWAT officers found all of that while serving search warrants in the area of Seabreeze, Gaylark road, and Village Green Apartments.

MPD originally shut down a gas station on Azalea road in January. Thursday, Police said the closing of that gas station deprived local street-level drug dealers of a location for open-air drug sales.

Mobile Police said they targeted eight drug dealers, but only arrested one of them.

21-year-old Eric Bell, was booked Thursday on a number of charges, including distribution of a controlled substance.

In all, police executed 8 search warrants.

