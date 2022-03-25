Recipe: Pork Chop, Rice & Broccoli Skillet

One of the contestants on Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” is from right here on the Gulf Coast! 13-year-old Starla Chapman from Bay Minette is competing against 15 other young chefs on season 8 of the hit cooking show.

Starla stops by the Studio 10 kitchen to make this delicious skillet meal and tell us about her time filming “MasterChef Junior”!

INGREDIENTS:

2 Smithfield Hickory Brown Sugar Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 medium onion sliced

1 1/2 tsp minced garlic

1 1/2 cup cooked rice

1 cup broccoli florets

1/2 seasoning salt

1/2 pepper for taste

STEPS:

1. Add two tbsp of vegetable oil into a large cast iron skillet of grill pan.

2. Heat the oil over medium heat.

3. Add in the pork chops, and grill each side for 5 minutes.

4. Remove the pork chops from the skillet/pan

5. Add in the onions, and broccoli. Cook for 3 minutes.

6. Add in the minced garlic, and then the rice.

7. Mix the ingredients.

8. Sprinkle in the seasoning salt & pepper, and stir in.

9. Turn the heat off.

10. Add the pork chops.

11. Serve and enjoy!

Don’t forget to watch Starla compete on “MasterChef Junior” Thursday nights at 7:00pm on Fox10!

