Recipe: Pork Chop, Rice & Broccoli Skillet
One of the contestants on Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” is from right here on the Gulf Coast! 13-year-old Starla Chapman from Bay Minette is competing against 15 other young chefs on season 8 of the hit cooking show.
Starla stops by the Studio 10 kitchen to make this delicious skillet meal and tell us about her time filming “MasterChef Junior”!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Smithfield Hickory Brown Sugar Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1/2 medium onion sliced
- 1 1/2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 1/2 cup cooked rice
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- 1/2 seasoning salt
- 1/2 pepper for taste
STEPS:
1. Add two tbsp of vegetable oil into a large cast iron skillet of grill pan.
2. Heat the oil over medium heat.
3. Add in the pork chops, and grill each side for 5 minutes.
4. Remove the pork chops from the skillet/pan
5. Add in the onions, and broccoli. Cook for 3 minutes.
6. Add in the minced garlic, and then the rice.
7. Mix the ingredients.
8. Sprinkle in the seasoning salt & pepper, and stir in.
9. Turn the heat off.
10. Add the pork chops.
11. Serve and enjoy!
Don’t forget to watch Starla compete on “MasterChef Junior” Thursday nights at 7:00pm on Fox10!
