Sunshine in store for the weekend

Sunshine is back in the forecast and will continue each day through early next week. We do expect some rather chilly nights ahead with lows in the mid to upper 40s tonight and Saturday. You will definitely need a jacket in the early mornings. Afternoon temperatures will remain comfortable and mild with highs near 75. The rip current risk will remain low-moderate at area beaches through Thursday.

Skies stay clear into tonight. We expect classic spring weather through Sunday. Highs will range into the mid-7′s. We expect a much better pattern ahead with even warmer weather next week. Things look especially nice for the Downtown Cajun Cook Off this Saturday, benefiting the Child Advocacy Center. We do see a chance of rain next week, especially Wednesday evening and overnight.

