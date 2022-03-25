Talladega County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities said River Jaden Corley, 13, is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a black pullover and camouflage sweatpants in the area of Stemley Bridge Road in Talladega. He may be traveling in an unknown model red vehicle with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of River Jaden Corley, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.

