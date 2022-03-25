Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen

Missing Child
Missing Child(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities said River Jaden Corley, 13, is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a black pullover and camouflage sweatpants in the area of Stemley Bridge Road in Talladega. He may be traveling in an unknown model red vehicle with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of River Jaden Corley, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi joins Pope Francis’ consecration of Ukraine and Russia
Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi joins Pope Francis’ consecration of Ukraine and Russia
Fox 10 News gets a look at how investigators develop a crime scene
Mobile Police Department gives a behind the scenes look at training exercises
Faith in Action heads to Montgomery
Faith in Action heads to Montgomery
Training helps MPD officers make split-second decisions in the field
Training helps MPD officers make split-second decisions in the field
Mobile sheriff says vigil arrest wouldn't have happened if permitless carry law in effect
Mobile County sheriff says arrests following vigil shooting may not have been possible under new pistol permit law