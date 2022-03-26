Advertise With Us
14-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Foley, airlifted to Mobile hospital

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a Mobile hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Foley.

According to the Foley Police Department, the girl was crossing U.S. 98 eastbound at Chicago Street around 3:45 p.m. when she was struck. FPD said officers working a detail nearby were able to get to the scene quickly and render aid until Foley Fire Department and MedStar ambulance arrived.

The girl was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center then airlifted to USA Hospital in Mobile.

The crash remains under investigation by FPD’s Accident Investigation Unit.

No other details about the crash were release and police provided no information about the victim’s condition.

