6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff set to spice things up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff returns to downtown Mobile Saturday, March 26th. Like a lot of things it was cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

The stage is already set for in Cathedral square. FOX 10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith -- emceeing the event. He also got a sampling Friday from Presenting Sponsor Cunningham Bounds as they prep for competition.

“We’re cooking Cajun Shrimp wrapped in bacon and Conecuh Sausage,” said Toby Brown, Cunningham Bounds, LLC. “We’re expecting a big turnout.”

Expect 22 local teams -- serving up Cajun food. Each team was given 25 pounds of Conecuh Sausage and encouraged to use it in their dish.

FOX 10 News has a team -- our Hal Scheurich - the mastermind behind our Cajun cuisine.

“Everybody does jambalaya... Something you can... Let’s do something different. Well, what’s a finger food? -- Well, a hush puppy,” said Hal.

But not just any hush-puppies -- expect ours to bite back.

“A hush-puppy has got to be moist, it’s got to be flavorful, it’s got to be unique if you stand a chance at the peoples choice or the judges liking it -- right? -- So Crawnecuh hush-puppies. -- Crawfish, Conecuh Sausage... That’s right,” said Hal.

We’re spicing it up a bit with jalepino peppers, celery, and onions. Helping us slice and dice -- the FOX 10 Sales Staff -- trying to avoid tears.

“It an old wise-tale that you can put a match in your mouth when you are cutting onions and it will help to alleviate any of the tears you would experience while you’re cutting the onions -- and it works. Lee: It works -- no tears? -- No tears yet,” said Lauren Hart, FOX 10 Sales.

The Downtown Cajun Cookoff -- ready to serve up more than just good food!

“It has really turned out to be a huge fun event. And the level of competition is high. So we’ve got good food, music, and fun! Come on out,” said Noell Broughton, Organizer.

The Cajun Cookoff - is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26th at Cathedral Square. Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 day of. All proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center.

