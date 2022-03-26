Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff set to spice things up

The 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff returns to the Port City for the first time in three years.
The 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff returns to the Port City for the first time in three years.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff returns to downtown Mobile Saturday, March 26th. Like a lot of things it was cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

The stage is already set for in Cathedral square. FOX 10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith -- emceeing the event. He also got a sampling Friday from Presenting Sponsor Cunningham Bounds as they prep for competition.

“We’re cooking Cajun Shrimp wrapped in bacon and Conecuh Sausage,” said Toby Brown, Cunningham Bounds, LLC. “We’re expecting a big turnout.”

Expect 22 local teams -- serving up Cajun food. Each team was given 25 pounds of Conecuh Sausage and encouraged to use it in their dish.

FOX 10 News has a team -- our Hal Scheurich - the mastermind behind our Cajun cuisine.

“Everybody does jambalaya... Something you can... Let’s do something different. Well, what’s a finger food? -- Well, a hush puppy,” said Hal.

But not just any hush-puppies -- expect ours to bite back.

“A hush-puppy has got to be moist, it’s got to be flavorful, it’s got to be unique if you stand a chance at the peoples choice or the judges liking it -- right? -- So Crawnecuh hush-puppies. -- Crawfish, Conecuh Sausage... That’s right,” said Hal.

We’re spicing it up a bit with jalepino peppers, celery, and onions. Helping us slice and dice -- the FOX 10 Sales Staff -- trying to avoid tears.

“It an old wise-tale that you can put a match in your mouth when you are cutting onions and it will help to alleviate any of the tears you would experience while you’re cutting the onions -- and it works. Lee: It works -- no tears? -- No tears yet,” said Lauren Hart, FOX 10 Sales.

The Downtown Cajun Cookoff -- ready to serve up more than just good food!

“It has really turned out to be a huge fun event. And the level of competition is high. So we’ve got good food, music, and fun! Come on out,” said Noell Broughton, Organizer.

The Cajun Cookoff - is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26th at Cathedral Square. Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 day of. All proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thief caught on camera smashing into a Mobile gas station
Thief caught on camera smashing into a Mobile gas station
Jonah Bessard
Former armored truck driver convicted of staging fake robbery charged with COVID fraud
MPD seeks information on driver of car possibly involved in double murder
MPD seeks information on driver of car possibly involved in double murder
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Multiple people shot near Citronelle